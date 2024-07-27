Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Position Increased by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 3,168.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 574,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556,563 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NOVA. KeyCorp downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOVA traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.04. 7,118,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964,725. The firm has a market cap of $996.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.62. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 56.52%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

