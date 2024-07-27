Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average of $6.62. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.