Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.1% Higher

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 76.50 ($0.99) and last traded at GBX 73.20 ($0.95). Approximately 1,190,348 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,519,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 73.10 ($0.95).
The company has a market capitalization of £936.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 73.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 75.56.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.
Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.
