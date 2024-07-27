Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Short Interest Up 91.1% in July

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the June 30th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Swiss Re Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:SSREY traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.85. 21,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,819. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $23.55 and a 1-year high of $32.91.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

