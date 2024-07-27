Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 7,800.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEY stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 18,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.36. Symrise has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $31.43.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health; and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and product solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for fish feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

