Taiko (TAIKO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $38.42 Million

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Taiko coin can now be purchased for $2.66 or 0.00003906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Taiko has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Taiko has a total market capitalization of $762.17 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Taiko Profile
Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 287,023,872 coins. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz. Taiko’s official website is taiko.xyz. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz.
Buying and Selling Taiko
