Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Taisei Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.
Taisei Company Profile
