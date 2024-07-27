Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the June 30th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCY opened at $10.10 on Friday. Taisei has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.17.

Taisei Company Profile

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction, and real estate development businesses in Japan. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and development facilities for pharmaceutical and logistics fields.

