Takkt (ETR:TTK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.28

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €9.28 ($10.09) and last traded at €9.78 ($10.63), with a volume of 34332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €9.33 ($10.14).

Takkt Trading Up 3.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $654.38 million, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -30.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €12.79.

About Takkt

(Get Free Report)

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, the rest of Europe, and the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial & Packaging, Office Furniture & Displays, and FoodService. The Industrial & Packaging segment offers pallet lifting trucks and swivel chairs; special-purpose products, including environmental cabinets and containers for hazardous materials, as well as collapsible boxes, package paddings, shipping pallets, and stretch films under the kaiserkraft name; shipping packaging products under the ratioform brand; and a wide range of office furniture and business equipment under the BiGDUG and OfficeFurnitureOnline names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.