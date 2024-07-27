Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

TBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tamboran Resources in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Shares of TBN stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Tamboran Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

We are an early stage, growth-driven independent natural gas exploration and production company focused on an integrated approach to the commercial development of the natural gas resources in the Beetaloo located within the Northern Territory of Australia. We and our working interest partners have exploration permits (“EPs”) to approximately 4.7 million contiguous gross acres (approximately 1.9 million net acres to Tamboran) and are currently the largest acreage holder in the Beetaloo.

