TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Raised to “Hold” at Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. HSBC downgraded TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $158.45.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 21.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 7,998 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

