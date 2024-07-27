Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.67

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.67 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 189.16 ($2.45). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 290,163 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The stock has a market cap of £465.76 million, a P/E ratio of 2,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 154.89.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

