Team Internet Group (LON:TIG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $154.67

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 154.67 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 189.16 ($2.45). Team Internet Group shares last traded at GBX 184.60 ($2.39), with a volume of 290,163 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Team Internet Group from GBX 185 ($2.39) to GBX 205 ($2.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TIG
Team Internet Group Stock Performance
About Team Internet Group
Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Team Internet Group
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Team Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.