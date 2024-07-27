Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 34.9% from the June 30th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TCHBF remained flat at $400.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $440.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.87.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

