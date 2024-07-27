Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Upgraded at Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Tectonic Therapeutic’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.82) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($3.99) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Get Tectonic Therapeutic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tectonic Therapeutic

Tectonic Therapeutic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECX opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $791.93 million, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $19.80.

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Tectonic Therapeutic will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tectonic Therapeutic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Therapeutic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.