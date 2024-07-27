Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.59

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and traded as high as $11.76. Telenor ASA shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 16,653 shares.

Separately, New Street Research raised Telenor ASA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.56.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telenor ASA will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Nordics, Asia, Infrastructure, and Amp. The company offers mobile subscriptions and handsets, telephony, broadband, data security, communications services, and TV services to residential and business customers, as well as wholesale services.

