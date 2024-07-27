Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Northland Securities from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

TER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Shares of TER stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $81.07 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.24.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total value of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,610.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock worth $1,304,763 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teradyne by 3,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

