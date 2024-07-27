Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Update

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the June 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $25.14. 7,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,332. Terna has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $24.50.

About Terna

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides electricity transmission and dispatching services in Italy, other Euro-area countries, and internationally. It operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. The company is involved in the design, construction, management, development, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

