Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $230.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $248.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Guggenheim restated a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.30.

Get Tesla alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $702.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $278.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.