Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 50,100 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 26,059 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.56.

TEVA stock opened at $17.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.69.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 981,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,706,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at $299,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 519,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $8,838,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 981,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,706,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 549,719 shares of company stock worth $9,353,736 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 206,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 705.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 507,568 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

