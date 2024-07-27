Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.2% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.99. 5,384,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,510,238. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $210.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 81.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total value of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

