Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $198.04 and a 200 day moving average of $179.78. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $210.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.68, for a total transaction of $18,582,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,160,096.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,649,592,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,606,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $976,765,000 after buying an additional 1,972,304 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,035,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,846,000 after buying an additional 1,502,989 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 338.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,795,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,715,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,002,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

