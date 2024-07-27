The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 79.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,254 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,502 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Boeing were worth $140,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Boeing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.89.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of Boeing stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $186.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,271,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,267,864. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.76. The stock has a market cap of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

