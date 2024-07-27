The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $376.20.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other The Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $343.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $253.95 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.48.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Get Free Report

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.