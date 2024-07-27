The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $10,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 308.5% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. 1,452,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $169.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 302.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.13.

About Clorox

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

