The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,367,502 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 305.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $203,013,000 after buying an additional 1,507,049 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 295.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,741,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $176,654,000 after buying an additional 1,300,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 273.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,731,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,647,000 after buying an additional 1,268,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 252.4% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,263,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $128,220,000 after buying an additional 905,173 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.78.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $93.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

