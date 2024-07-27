The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.380-5.500 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.38-5.50 EPS.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG traded up $6.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The Ensign Group has a one year low of $89.79 and a one year high of $143.86.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $132.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on The Ensign Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,968 shares of company stock worth $1,714,703 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.