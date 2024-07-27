The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Down 42.4% in July

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decrease of 42.4% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of The Glimpse Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAR. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Glimpse Group by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. 21.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRAR remained flat at $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday. 35,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,246. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.19. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group ( NASDAQ:VRAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 216.98% and a negative return on equity of 154.35%.

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

