The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $439,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,214,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 264,483 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,033,560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,495,000 after purchasing an additional 75,737 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,008,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,377,000 after purchasing an additional 16,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 965,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $117,217,000 after purchasing an additional 414,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on THG shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 1,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $147,987.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Willard T. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $135,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,864.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $134.58 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.68.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.47. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 76.23%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

