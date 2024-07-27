The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,771 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $11,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 957,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,424,000 after purchasing an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,714,000 after buying an additional 369,231 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 108,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $364,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.36. 6,048,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $35.42. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.53. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $30.68 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Further Reading

