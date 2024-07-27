The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $30,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,661 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,250 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE PNC traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.21. 1,824,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $182.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PNC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.