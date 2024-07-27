The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,089,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,180,430,000 after purchasing an additional 481,071 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Southern by 45.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,994,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $631,068,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,089,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $426,993,000 after purchasing an additional 111,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,457,000 after buying an additional 934,447 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $931,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,597.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 6,900 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $535,509.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,620,831.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,026 shares of company stock valued at $2,151,644. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SO

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,010,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,083,865. The stock has a market cap of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $83.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Southern’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

About Southern

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.