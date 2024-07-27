The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lowered its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.7% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.38.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $236,476.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,763.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 288,909 shares of company stock valued at $27,162,851. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,347. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $102.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a PE ratio of 231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $491.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.