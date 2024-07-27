THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on THOR Industries from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

THO opened at $103.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. THOR Industries has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $129.31.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.24. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. THOR Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of THOR Industries by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 282,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 406,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,058,000 after buying an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in THOR Industries by 596.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in THOR Industries by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in THOR Industries by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 1,472,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,165,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

