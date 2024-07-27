Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0250

Threshold (T) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0250 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $249.54 million and approximately $60.06 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009697 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.83 or 0.99876200 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006724 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00071137 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02350375 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,834,687.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

