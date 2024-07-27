Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0254 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $254.40 million and approximately $67.86 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,633.98 or 0.99864524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00071896 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,746,068,928.671669 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02350375 USD and is up 4.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 132 active market(s) with $4,834,687.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.