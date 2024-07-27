Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 26.9% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Titanium Transportation Group stock remained flat at $1.55 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.65. Titanium Transportation Group has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.18.

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

