Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.22

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.17. Toro Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.
Toro Energy Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.27.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
