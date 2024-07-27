Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 606 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $7,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 258 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 362.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $233.47. The company had a trading volume of 646,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,382. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.10.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $271.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.29.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

