Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Biogen worth $20,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on BIIB. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $294.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB traded down $16.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.17. 2,256,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,124. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.29 and a 200 day moving average of $224.51. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.44 and a 52 week high of $278.95. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.