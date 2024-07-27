Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 34.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 79,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,558 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $21,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 116,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,069,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at $12,318,000. Gillson Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,166,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,042,000 after buying an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.36.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW traded up $5.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $283.09. The company had a trading volume of 713,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,582. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.94. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $283.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

