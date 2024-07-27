Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.43 Million Stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 819,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $11,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 47.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 501,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 160,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 13,605 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,872,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,823,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 96,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HBAN shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.47.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 17,411,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,530,092. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 158,165 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,069 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

