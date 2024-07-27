Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 43.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 271,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209,475 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $13,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in D. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 20,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on D. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,672,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.13.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

