Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $47,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 175,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $3.12 on Friday, reaching $772.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,258. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $677.80 and a twelve month high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a PE ratio of 77.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $770.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 170.91%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at $14,341,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $873.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $767.00 to $762.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $922.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $875.50.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

