Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,688 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $23,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 19.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 463,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,878 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 150,563 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.48. 2,466,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,440,455. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.83.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

