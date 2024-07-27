Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,070 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $127,337,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after purchasing an additional 939,142 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 843,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 410,467 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 220.1% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 489,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,000 after buying an additional 336,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 450,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after buying an additional 281,580 shares in the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

NYSE:TAP traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,013. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $49.19 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TAP. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

