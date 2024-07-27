Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 131,874 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,663 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 131,874 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,704,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,281,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119,237 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in Regions Financial by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,350,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,546,000 after buying an additional 341,878 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 153,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,676.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 93,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 88,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Regions Financial by 1,075.7% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 44,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 40,972 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,336.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $22.76. 7,329,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,182,820. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.42. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.35%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

