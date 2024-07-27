Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 280,087 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,087 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Exelon were worth $12,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,525,000 after buying an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after buying an additional 2,352,547 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new position in Exelon during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,266,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Exelon by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,424,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,154,000 after buying an additional 783,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,552,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,859,967. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.09.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

