Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 40,157 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40,157 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $8,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded up $5.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.52. 971,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $273.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.