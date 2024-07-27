Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 75 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of EPAM Systems worth $9,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 10,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 8,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

EPAM traded up $3.91 on Friday, hitting $211.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,728. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.43 and a 12 month high of $317.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EPAM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $236.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.28.

Get Our Latest Report on EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.