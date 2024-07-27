Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,358 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $5,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,096,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $459,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,975 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,922,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,954,000 after purchasing an additional 777,456 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,516,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,005,000 after purchasing an additional 154,355 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,150,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 141,828 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,797,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,966,000 after purchasing an additional 153,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Up 2.4 %

IPG traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $30.98. 5,374,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,266,251. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.24.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

