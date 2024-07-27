Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 36.6% from the June 30th total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $17,616,000. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,442,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter worth $1,782,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,741,000. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TRML traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.95. 172,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,810. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.94. Tourmaline Bio has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $460.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.30.

Tourmaline Bio ( NASDAQ:TRML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

